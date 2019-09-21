Nicholas Wisti

Nicholas James Wisti, age 27, of Rice Lake, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Rusk County.
Nicholas was born on March 25, 1992, in Rice Lake, to Michael and Kellie (Miller) Wisti. He graduated from the Bruce High School. He started to work for Northwest Mink Ranch and Rice Lake Weighing Systems. He installed wire optical cable for Kramer's Well Drilling, and most recently he was at Henry Repeating Arms in Rice Lake.
He enjoyed writing, fishing, hunting, camping and just being in the outdoors. He was a soft-hearted, loving, kind and thoughtful guy and would give his shirt off his back for anyone.
Nicholas is survived by his father, Michael (Ruth) Wisti of Hilham, Tenn.; his mother, Kellie (Kelly) Young of Bruce; his brothers, Justin Robotka and Jacob Miller; his step-brothers, Daniel and James; his step-sisters, Candace and Andrea; his grandfathers, Paul Wisti and David Miller; his nephew, Nicholas and his niece, Summer.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Romona Wisti and Janet Miller and his nephew, Hunter.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Living Faith Church in Exeland, with Rev. Timothy Jerry officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday.
Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Birchwood.
