Douglas A. Piper, 58, of Chippewa Falls, died Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1963, in Ladysmith, to Thomas and Judith (Beebe) Piper.
Doug was an avid fisherman and could always find the right spot to catch fish. He loved nature, and would stop his car to pick up a turtle in the middle of the road and put him back in the water. He loved sitting outside his camper at the lake and watch the hummingbirds come in to feed.
Doug loved to build things as a young boy and continued to build homes. (He built the house in Holcombe that his mother and step-father live in.) He built a fish house and was a painting contractor (he did an excellent job) for many years.
Doug is survived by his loving mother, Judy & Don Pounds of Holcombe, and his loving father, Thomas & Joyce Piper of Bloomington, Minn. and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
A celebration of life for Douglas Piper will be held this summer.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
