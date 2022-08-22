Barry Nelson

Barry Thomas Nelson, 52, of Weyerhaeuser, died on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on Sept. 11, 1969, in Bloomer, to Nick C. and Linda L. (Wonn) Nelson. He was a lifetime resident of Weyerhaeuser.
When Barry was in high school, he worked after school at a veal farm. After he graduated, he went to WITC in Rice Lake for two years for auto mechanics. He then went to work at Cenex in Chetek. He had several hobbies; he loved mud-bogging in his mud truck and was pit man at Rice Lake Speedway for a few years. He liked to fish and hunt with his brother, James, loved the woods and making wood and Mother Nature. He loved to snowmobile trail ride and going out west snowmobiling with his friends. But most of all, he loved working in the shop with his dad and brother doing wood-working. He liked gardening (growing things). The last few years he stayed home helping care for his father and keeping the place up. He was willing to help out his friends all the time. He really enjoyed helping others.
He is survived by his mother, Linda Nelson of Weyerhaeuser; his brother, James (Shelly) Nelson of Rice Lake and his nieces and nephews, Tiffany Nelson of Essex, Md., Kendra Nelson of Racine, Rhylin Smith of Racine, Gauge Richardson of Rice Lake, Shay Nelson of Rice Lake and Ashley (Ashton) Corrigall and great-niece, Elizabeth Corrigall of Manitowoc.
He was preceded in death by his father, Nick and two sisters, FayeAnn Nelson and Michelle Nelson.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Island Lake Church of Christ in New Auburn with Pastor David Willingham officiating. Burial followed in Island Lake Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the services.
