George Frankfourth, Sr.

George L. Frankfourth, Sr., 83, of Ladysmith, died on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at his home of natural causes.
George was born on Aug. 2, 1939, in Kennan to Fred and Opal (Prather) Frankfourth.
George was a lifetime resident of Ladysmith where he married Scheri Frankfourth on Sept. 12, 1959. She preceded him in death on Dec. 30, 2009.
He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with family. He was a member of the First Church of Christ in Ladysmith.
Survivors include two sons, Patrick W. Frankfourth (Sue) and Thomas F. Frankfourth (Dawn); two daughters, Jodi H. Frankfourth (Mike Becker) and Jackie E. Bailey (Greg Bailey); eight grandchildren, Nicole Kragness (Andy), Daryll O’Brien (Cory), Christopher Frankfourth (Jessica), Joshua Sommer (Kayla), Derika Nelson (Tristin), Jeremy Cynor, Patrick Frankfourth II and Haileigh Frankfourth; 12 great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Owen, Emma, Lorelai, Mason, Kaelyn, Waylon, George, Katie, Wyatt, Ashton and Paisley and one brother, Ray Frankfourth (Faye) of La Valle.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, George L. Frankfourth, Jr.; a sister, Nancy Jane (George) Olson and a brother, Robert (Karen) Frankfourth.
At the family’s request, no services will be held at this time.
There will be a small family service in the summer.
Nash-Jackan Funeral home is assisting with the arrangements.
