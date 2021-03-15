Arnold Tiegs

Arnold Jack Tiegs, 76,of Blaine, Minn., passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, Minn. due to complications of a stroke. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 19, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m., until the start of the service. Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery.