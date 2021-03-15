Arnold Tiegs

Arnold Jack Tiegs, 76,of Blaine, Minn., passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, Minn. due to complications of a stroke.
Jack was born on Nov. 15, 1944, in Ladysmith, to Arnold and Frances (Kelley) Tiegs. He married Deanna Mae Jordan in Roseville, Minn., on Nov. 14, 1964.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing and watching golf. He also enjoyed Twins baseball and cooking.
He greatly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Jack is survived by three sons: Jack (Robin) Bullis-Tiegs of Hugo, Minn., Brian (Kari) Tiegs of Coon Rapids, Minn. and Douglas (Stacy Davis) Tiegs, also of Coon Rapids; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Randal (Cathy) Tiegs of Albert Lea, Minn., and his sisters, Donna (Thomas) Thordson of Scandia, Minn., and Diane Baer of Chaska, Minn. He is also survived by his uncle, Gene Kelley of Bruce.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Deanna, on March 23, 2000; his brother, Kevin Tiegs on Jan. 1, 2005; his sisters, Joy Ann Tiegs on Feb. 10, 1944, and Darlene Nielson on Sept. 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, March 19, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11 a.m., until the start of the service.
Burial will be in the Bruce Cemetery.
