Steven Vacho

Steven Cyril Vacho, 90, of Ladysmith, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Lake Manor, in Ladysmith.
In true Steve fashion, he was the last born of nine children to Theresa and Andrew Vacho of Ladysmith on July 1, 1932.
He grew up on the family farm north of Ladysmith. He worked for Ypma Implement where his love for tinkering on engines began, which led him to open his own mechanic business, “Steve’s Tractor Barn.” The collection of countless Volkswagens, accessories and many other “treasures” began from there.
He married Ann Marie Johnson on July 18, 1964, in Ladysmith. Together they built their home north of Ladysmith where they raised their two children.
He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. As an avid member of the Knights of Columbus he perfected his role of “Official French Fry Taste Tester” at the KC fish fries. Anyone who knew Steve knew he could be found at the nearest auction sale, check blank in hand. After he retired you could still find him tinkering in his shop, enjoying the sunshine or just general putzing around.
In his later years, while being a resident of Lake Manor, Steve brought a smile to all the staff with his witty banter. He was a social butterfly whose witty banter, and contagious laugh will be missed dearly by all.
Steve is survived by his wife, Ann; son, Jeff (Angie) Vacho of Ladysmith; daughter, Heidi (Todd) Dennis of Ladysmith; three grandchildren, Megan (Kevin) Wilgenbusch, Huston Dennis and David Vacho and twin brother, Milan (Ellna) Vacho of Eagle River.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Andrew, Paul, Ladislav, William, Anthony and Emil and sister, Val.
Funeral services were held on Monday, April 3, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Deacons Doug Sorenson and Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.