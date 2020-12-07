Johnny Joe Holm, 73, of Sheldon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by many loving friends.
Johnny was born in Salina, Kan., April 12, 1947, to Betty and Jack Vogt.
He lived in Kansas and Wyoming and moved to Ladysmith in 1958. He attended elementary, junior high and part of high school in Ladysmith and graduated from Bruce High School after moving to Bruce. He joined the Marines after graduating and was sent to the Vietnam War zone and was injured there when the truck he was riding on over-turned because of enemy fire. After Vietnam, he moved back to Ladysmith and went to work for the city of Ladysmith. Upon retiring he moved to Sheldon and built a beautiful log home, which he resided in until death.
He loved westerns, hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, playing games and having fellowship with friends from church, gardening, canning vegetables and making maple syrup which he shared with many of his friends and neighbors.
Johnny enjoyed life to the fullest and one thing for sure, his faith in Jesus was very strong. Like the pastor said, "He would give the shirt off of his back even if it was his last one".
He passed way too soon for he had much more to give. We will always remember his quick wit, laugh and smile.
Life with Johnny was an adventure.
He is survived by two sisters, Jacquelyn Kuehl and Betty (Mel) Adkins of Florida; four half-sisters, Bonnie Wiebe, Elaine Goracke, Sandy Fritz and Joyce Billings; two daughters, Julie (Chris) Parker and Janice (Mark) Osterhues; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, Betty and Jack Vogt; brother, Jimmy Holm; step-brother, David Holm and half-sister, Linda Burke.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, at One Hope Church in Sheldon with visitation at 1 p.m. and service with Pastor Micah Minton officiating at 2 p.m. The service will also be livestream at onehopesheldon.org
