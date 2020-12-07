Johnny Joe Holm, 73, of Sheldon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by many loving friends. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Sunday, Dec. 12, at One Hope Church in Sheldon with visitation at 1 p.m. and service with Pastor Micah Minton officiating at 2 p.m. The service will also be livestream at onehopesheldon.org