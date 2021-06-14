Elaine Gehler

Elaine Jean Gehler, 94, passed away Friday June 11, 2021.
Elaine was born Aug. 25, 1926, to Alois and Margaret (Wick) Jakobek in St. Paul, Minn. She grew up in the Ladysmith area with her sisters, Geneva and Patricia. She went to Port Arthur grade school and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1944.
She married John Gehler on May 21, 1947, in Iowa. They were together 68-1/2 years before John’s passing. To this union they had two sons, James and Thomas. Together they camped and traveled. Elaine worked secretarial jobs and later became a loan officer at Pioneer Bank (now Security Financial). After retirement John and Elaine traveled with their 5th wheel around the U.S., visiting friends and seeing the sites. She also traveled to Ireland, Hawaii, Switzerland and Nova Scotia.
Elaine volunteered at the hospital, library and was very involved in the woman’s groups at Hope Lutheran Church including the annual cookie walk, helping with quilt making and making lefse for the Scandinavian Dinner. She had many hobbies including sewing (made many of her clothes and sewed for others), reading and baking. Elaine loved to entertain at her home in Ladysmith and at the cottage on Boot Lake. Elaine and John co-hosted the annual Boot Lake Pig Roast for many years, held at their cottage. She thoroughly enjoyed her summers at Boot Lake. In her recent years at Wissota Place, she became quite the domino and dice player. Winning at Bingo was great too. She loved all music and singing, so when entertainment was brought in she could sing her heart out with them.
We would like to thank the staff and friends at Wissota Place, Chippewa Falls and Oak Garden Place, Altoona for her great care.
Survivors include her son, James (Joan) Gehler; grandchildren, Julie (Mitch) Kreyer and Jason Gehler; great-grandchildren, Ashley Kreyer and Brandon (Nicole Gutowski) Kreyer; great-great-grandchildren, Landyn Kreyer, Victoria Lillis and Brianna Super; step-grandsons, Jordan (Lissa Ziehr) Wolfe and Justin (Kira Cooper) Wolfe; step-great-granddaughter, Sophia Ziehr; sister, Patricia Nelson and numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, Thomas in 1966 and sister, Geneva Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hope Lutheran Church, 320 First St. S., Ladysmith, WI 54848.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 17, at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Christopher Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Arrangements are being handled by Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith.
