Joseph Stoeklen

Joseph “Joe” Leo Stoeklen, 77, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Country Terrace, where he’d lived the past two-plus years.
Joe was born May 11, 1942, in Dunn County, the fifth of nine to Leo W. and Opal T. (Spixet) Stoeklen.
Born into a farm family, farming was in his blood from birth to death. He tried dairy farming in his early married years, when the older children came along. Sadly, that didn’t work out and there was an auction sale. Next, he got into working with turkeys for Jeromes, raising them “on range” around the Dallas/Ridgeland area. That was a good fit, because the younger children were now added to the family and he could spend quality time with them while “farming the birds."
There was time to take family trips, do missionary trips and enjoy life.
Life changed around 1999, Joe had to go work in Barron at the processing plant; farming became gardening and lawn mowing, but he was able to work five years more. Then because of health reasons, retirement at 62 years of age happened and life really changed.
In 2005, Joe married Deborah (Trott) Cortner and moved to the Bruce/Ladysmith area. Retirement was not as much fun as he had hoped or planned for, but he was able to build things and work in his shop/shed; work on lawn mowers and tractors. He enjoyed “tinkering” until he had to go live at Country Terrace in late 2017.
Joe is survived by his wife, Deborah and children, Paul (Wanda), JoAnn Errickson, Loretta (Rick) Goehmann and Malissa (Randy) Johnson; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and siblings, William (Evelyn), Lillian Roberts, Kenneth (Doris), Elsie Anderson and Leonard, Leo Jr. (Sharon) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Preceding Joe in death were his parents; son, Jeffery; son-in-law, Ron Errickson; granddaughter, Willow; brothers, Thomas and Johnny; sisters-in-law, Loisa, Norma and Faith and brothers-in-law, James and Harold.
Joe enjoyed a good party, so for the last time, join us to remember him on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Visitation will be from noon to 1p.m. and then a service officiated by Dan Weyers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.