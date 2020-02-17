Joseph Stoeklen

Joseph “Joe” Leo Stoeklen, 77, of Ladysmith, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Country Terrace, where he’d lived the past two-plus years. Joe enjoyed a good party, so for the last time, join us to remember him on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Visitation will be from noon to 1p.m. and then a service officiated by Dan Weyers.