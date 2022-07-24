Our beautiful mother, Dorothy Booth, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022 at the age of 98. Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, at 11 a.m., at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Bruce, Wisconsin. A rosary will be said at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Catholic mass at 1 p.m. Internment at St. Mary’s Catholic cemetery will follow. Nash-Jackan Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.