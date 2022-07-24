Our beautiful mother, Dorothy Booth, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022 at the age of 98. Angels came to take her home to be with God and her beloved husband Gerald, her parents Joseph and Mary, and other loved ones. Her daughter Pat and two caregivers at Monroe Manor were with her during her final moments. Monroe Manor in Barron had been her home these last five years.
Mom was born November 23, 1923, the second oldest of eight children to Joseph and Mary Kokesh in Haugen, Wisconsin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald of 58 years, her parents Joseph and Mary Kokesh, two sisters, Ruth Marie and Helen, five brothers Francis, Dwayne, Edmond, Raymond, and Joseph Jr and her sons-in-law Bill Locklear and Dave Enninga.
She is survived by her four daughters JoAnn Locklear, Pensacola, Florida, Carol Enninga, Haymarket, Virginia, Patricia Kovacevich (Terry) Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Nancy Yank (Jim) Castle Rock, Colorado and one son, Jim Booth (Nancy) Bruce, Wisconsin, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
Mom lived an amazing long life filled with love, hard work, children, farm animals, kindness, gratitude, and service to others. She created beautiful quilts for family and those in need, always had a big vegetable garden and beautiful flower beds, and canned much of what she grew.
Mom loved her family and talked about us all the time to anyone and everyone who would listen. The caregivers at Monroe Manor were her second family whom she loved like her own, which in turn, they loved her too. Mom and Pat called them her “earth angels”. She was always grateful for everything done for her and always told her caregivers thank you for even the smallest task they would do for her. She also made a point of remembering and calling all her caregivers by their first name.
Mom was very spiritual and prayed the rosary many times during the day. Her family and friends were always asking her to say a rosary for them or others that were in need. We believe all who knew our mom were blessed by this experience.
A very special thank you for the loving and kind care that was given to our mother by the caregivers and the nursing staff at Monroe Manor. Also a special thank you to the Marshfield Medical Center Hospice nurses and volunteers that cared for our mom during her final weeks.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 29, at 11 a.m., at St Mary’s Catholic Church, Bruce, Wisconsin. A rosary will be said at 12:30 p.m. followed by a Catholic mass at 1 p.m. Internment at St. Mary’s Catholic cemetery will follow. Nash-Jackan Funeral home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.