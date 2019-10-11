Leorra Olufson

Leorra Myrtle Olufson, age 89, of Mondovi, died on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Texas.
Leorra was born on Jan. 25, 1930, in the township of Naples, county of Buffalo, to Reinhold and Dorothy (Yenny) Steinke. On July 11, 1953, she was united in marriage to Merlin L. “Buster” Olufson in Mondovi. The couple farmed in Norden and raised five children. They enjoyed 58 years together before Buster passed away in 2011.
Besides caring for her family, Leorra had many other interests including gardening, bowling, traveling, and reading. She was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden. She will always be remembered for her delicious homemade bread and lefse.
Leorra is survived by her five children, Jeffery Olufson of Hager City, Jennifer (Tom Atwood) Olufson of Bruce, Victoria (Tony) Stone of Stephenville, Texas, Teresa (John) Accola of Mondovi and Julie (Wade) Godfrey of Stephenville, Texas; nine grandchildren, Jonathan Olufson, Elizabeth (Conrad Knutson) Olufson, Dalton Atwood, Ashley (Josh) Bergman, Erica (Aaron) Helmig, Jack Accola, Jake Accola, Baylee (Triston) Hornbeck, and Hadlee Godfrey; four great-grandchildren, Ella, Daxton, Braedyn and Ryder; three sisters, Deloris Hurd of Milford, Conn., Veda Schultz of Herbster and Ardell Steinke of Vacaville, Calif.; sister-in-law, Janis (Everett) Grilley of Sarona; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Buster Olufson; her parents, Reinhold and Dorothy Steinke; her sister, Gloria Guyette and her brother, Alton Steinke.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden with Pastor Kermit Solem officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
