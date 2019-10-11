Leorra Olufson

Leorra Myrtle Olufson, age 89, of Mondovi, died on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her daughter’s home in Texas. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Norden with Pastor Kermit Solem officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.