Joy Hauser, age 84, of Ladysmith, passed away peacefully and relieved of pain at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1936, in Edgerton to Lutie and Carl Heller.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Hauser; daughters, Robin (Dave) Tuma and Tracie (Casey) Mincoff and son, Mark (Laurie) Hanson, all of Ladysmith, and Bill Hauser's family. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Matthew Hanson and several loved ones.
As per Joy's request there will be no service or celebration
