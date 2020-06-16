Ruth Grinnell

Ruth A. Grinnell, 49, of Bruce, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020.
Ruth was born on Feb. 10, 1971, in Ladysmith, to Wilma and Kenneth Bennor of Bruce. She married Robert Grinnell, her husband of 27 years, on Aug.14, 1992.
She worked on a dairy and sheep farm for many years. She also worked at Weather Shield.
She loved her animals like they were her kids.
She loved her husband, her kids and grandbabies with all her heart.
Surrounded by her family was her favorite place no matter where. Sunday rides were her favorite as well.
Ruth is survived by her husband, Robert; her daughters, Jessica (Ben Gauthier) Grinnel of Bruce and Ashley (Dylan) Huppert of Cameron; and her grandchildren, Ava Rae Ann and Jaxson Gauthier. She is also survived by her brothers Roger (Becky) Plummer of Bruce and Raymond (Tammy) Plummer of Cornell.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 11, at the Exeland Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial will be at Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
