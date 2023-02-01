Dale Warren Wisherd, of Winter Haven, Fla., passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. He was 89 years old.
Memorial services will be be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 23955 Nicolai Ave, Miesville, Minn. 55033. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the memorial service. Military honors will be accorded.
Interment is in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer's Association, https://www.alz.org, or to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, https://t2t.org.
Dale’s service will be live streamed and may be viewed on his obituary page at www.LundbergFuneral.com, where condolences are also welcome.
Lundberg Funeral Home of Cannon Falls, Minn., is assisting Dale’s family.
