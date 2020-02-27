Arthur Winter

Arthur A. Winter, 82, of Kennan, died peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
Art was born on April 11, 1937 to Hubert and Ella (Ostby) Winter, in a small one-room house on a farm, south of Kennan on Riley Road, the fourth of six children.
He may have been born into poverty, but he lived a rich life. Raised on a farm, he grew up with his siblings learning good work ethics. During his younger years he spent his free time fishing the Jump River with his buddies. After graduating high school, he left home for a short time to work at a taconite mine in northern Minnesota. After returning home, he enlisted in the Army, stationed in California for two years as a medic.
He loved music. He was talented as a singer and guitar player and spent many nights making music with his family.
In 1959, he married Joyce Mabie and took over the family farm. They had two children, Woodene and Joel. After his divorce, he owned and operated the Winter Inn (now Happy Daze) for a short time. He bought his final home just down the road from where he was born.
He was a well-known carpenter and mason throughout the area. He loved his work and took pride in giving people what they needed, working even at age 80 roofing a house.
Art loved the Lord and tried to live his life in his service every day. His strong faith was an inspiration to all that knew him. He was always close to his siblings, children, son-in-law and grandchildren. There was never doubt of his love and pride for each of them. He was a humble, talented, smart and generous man who will be missed.
Art is survived by his daughter, Woodene (Tom) Stevens of Hawkins; his son, Joel Winter of Sheldon; his sister, Agnes Wudel of Phillips; his brothers, Ralph (Janet) of Lynchburg, Tenn., Ron (Mary) of Boyceville and Rick (Judy) of Medford; his grandsons, Jonathan (Koren) Stevens and Jesse Stevens (Alesha Williamson); great-grandchildren, Connor Stevens, Emma Stevens and Zayden and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, George and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Wudel.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Heindl Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.
To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Arthur A. Winter, visit the Heindl Funeral Home website at https://tree.tributecenterstore.com/memorial-tree?oId=12026464
