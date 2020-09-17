Mary Sterba

Mary E. Sterba, 99, of Ladysmith, died on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith of natural causes.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1921, in Ladysmith to Karl and Mary (Flaxy) Sterba. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith.
Mary is survived by her sister, Leona Lee of Eau Claire and many nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Frances Hendricks and Sophie Woodcock
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Conrath Cemetery with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
