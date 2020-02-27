James Stanek

James Alvin Stanek, 84, died on Feb. 5, 2020, after a long hard battle with prostate cancer.
He was a Korean War veteran of the United States Army. A graduate of Ladysmith High School, he spent his adult life in various jobs in Wisconsin and Minnesota and settled on a farm outside of Weyerhaeuser.
He retired to Holcombe with his wife of 62 years, Lorean.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lorean; his children Josef Stanek, Tanya Eitzenhoefer, Edward Stanek and Stacy Hogan; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 26, Holy Cross Parish in Cornell with Rev. Eric G. Linzmaier.
