Richard Schott

Richard “Dick” Schott, 75, of Exeland, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Dick was born on Jan. 18, 1946, to Alex and Esther Schott of Bruce.
Dick and Judy married on Nov. 1, 1969, and moved into a home they built on the family farm and raised two sons. He spent six years in construction before returning home to work 16 years full-time on the family dairy farm. After selling the dairy farm, Dick worked for Russ Thompson Excavating operating heavy equipment. After retiring, Dick continued to enjoy bulldozing and helping family friends on their farm.
In the early 1970s, he joined the Exeland Fire Department where he served the fire department until his passing. During Dick’s tenure with the fire department, he was honored to have three generations of Schotts on the fire department at the same time.
Dick had a love for fishing, camping, and his friends at KC Campground in Birchwood. The campground and those he and Judy camped with, held a special place in his life.
Dick’s greatest joy in life was the 51 years he spent with his wife, watching his sons grow, and welcoming grandchildren. As a family, his best memories involved fishing, camping and many sporting events together.
Dick is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Jay (Colleen) and Jesse (Erica); his grandchildren, Teri Lynn (Joe) Dunkley, Heather (Monte) Thompson, Alex, Sydney, Isaac, Zayden and Ayla; eight great-grandchildren; a great-grandpuppy and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved and loyal companion, Jake (his pug).
Services were held on Friday, Jan. 29,at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating.
Burial was in Windfall Cemetery in Exeland.
