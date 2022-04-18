Rodney Gene Nitek, 56, of Ladysmith, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake after a 10 month battle with bladder cancer.
He was born on April 12, 1966, in Elgin, Ill., to Henry and Dorothea Nitek. His family then moved to the Ladysmith area, and that’s where he was raised.
Rodney loved his guitar and country music and always dreamed of making it big! He also loved fishing and could out-fish anyone he knew.
Rodney is survived by his two daughters, Natasha Nitek and Trista Nitek of Tucson, Ariz.; five grandchildren and three sisters, Cheryll (Greg) Thurston of Fridley, Minn., Dawn Nitek of Green Bay and Donna Brummelt of Surprise, Ariz.
He was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Dorothea Nitek; brothers, Ronald Henry Nitek, Sr. and Russell Papcke and sister, Penny Lowrey.
A celebration of life for Rodney Nitek will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
