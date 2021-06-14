Beverley Clark, 79, of Ladysmith, joined her beloved husband, Jim, and dog, Sara, in Heaven on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Debra Stammet.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Diane Johnson; her daughter, two step-daughters and son-in-law, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be no service in Ladysmith. It was Bev’s wish to be laid to rest alongside her daughter in Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lake Manor of Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
