Kathryn Boedeker

Kathryn Ilene "Kathy" Boedeker, 71, of Almena, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland, after a long and hard-fought battle with dementia.
Kathy was born July 27, 1948, in Ladysmith, to Thomas and Ivy (Pearson) Grunseth. She grew up on the family farm in Ingram.
After she graduated from Flambeau High School, she moved to Cumberland, where she met the love of her life, Gary Boedeker. They were married in Glen Flora Lutheran Church on Feb. 3, 1968. Kathy remained a devoted wife for 35 years until the untimely passing of her husband on Jan. 12, 2003. They had two daughters together.
Although Kathy was considered a housewife, she was heavily involved in Gary's construction business and continued with it for several years after his passing. She was also a village reporter, census taker and a creative artist. She is best known for her original concept of the VFW Memorial in Almena. Kathy was a generous volunteer to the VFW Auxiliary Post 8512.
Kathy is survived by her two daughters, Sheri Boedeker and Mindi Miller; three grandchildren, Courtney, Jake and Jamie; her great-granddaughter, Keli; her siblings, Ron (Mary) Grunseth, Jill Grunseth, Thomas (Nancy) Grunseth, Ben (Vonnie) Grunseth, Arlie Grunseth, Scott (Debbie) Grunseth, and Carrie (Mike) Opachan; sister-in-law, Sharon (Jim) Roland; aunts, Gladys Lieffring, Joyce Flesch and JoAnn Pearson; uncle, Freddie (Jan) Pearson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park in Almena. She will be interned at 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.
Skinner Funeral Home is serving the family.
