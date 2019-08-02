Kathryn Boedeker

Kathryn Ilene "Kathy" Boedeker, 71, of Almena, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Care and Rehab-Cumberland, after a long and hard-fought battle with dementia. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park in Almena. She will be interned at 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 12, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Spooner.