Frank Starcz

Frank Albert Starcz, 83, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. Visitation was held on Friday, Sept. 11, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser. Mass of Christian Burial followed with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Burial was in the Radisson Cemetery.