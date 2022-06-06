David Hamilton, Sr.

David Lee Hamilton, Sr., 77, gained his wings in the early morning hours of Monday, May 30, 2022, at home in the arms of his beloved wife, Sue.
Dave was diagnosed with an aggressive form of esophageal cancer earlier this year. He spent his last days at home on Hospice surrounded by his loving family, with a perfect view of the hummingbirds he loved to watch.
He was born on March 5, 1945, in Muncie, Ind., to Woodrow and Crystal Hamilton (Kaufman) and was one of eight children. The eldest daughter, Dave’s only sister, is the last surviving of all of his siblings, Alice Weaver of Dunkirk, Ind.
Dave was married to Christine “Sue” Storey on July 25, 1964, in Dunkirk Ind., and was employed at Armstrong Cork Company at that time. He was a skilled carpenter, a father to not only his four children but to his grandchildren as well. He loved bluegrass music, hunting, watching the birds as well as feeding the surrounding wildlife. Even when his health declined moreso, Dave always tried his best to be in good spirits. You rarely saw him without a smile on his face. He saw the good in everything, even through the worst of times. He was the beacon of light in our lives and will be greatly missed.
He was a Christian man with a strong love for God and his family. He had previously attended Living Waters Assembly of God in Bruce as well as The Gospel Lighthouse Church in Racine. He ran his own business for quite some time and was also employed at R&B Grinding for many years in Racine. The family moved back and forth between Racine and Ladysmith over the last almost 60 years, but Rusk County was where he wanted to retire and he did that in 2008 on the family property.
Surviving him is his wife of almost 58 years, Christine “Sue” Hamilton; all four of their children, Jody (Scott) Metko of Ladysmith, Robin Richard of Ladysmith, Jon (Erika) Hamilton of Caledonia and David Hamilton, Jr. of Ladysmith. He has 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He also has many nieces, nephews and cousins as well, all scattered throughout the Midwest.
Dave was preceded in death by both of his parents, Woodrow and Crystal Hamilton and by all six of his brothers as well, John Hamilton, Ivan Hamilton, Harlan “Rick” Hamilton, Thomas “Gordy” Hamilton, William “Bill” Hamilton and Ron Hamilton.
There will be a celebration of life for Dave at the place he loved the most on July 3, from 2-4 p.m., at N8361 Godfrey Rd, Ladysmith.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
Commented