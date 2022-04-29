Patricia Frisinger

Patricia E. Frisinger, 69, died on April 23, 2022, at home in Bruce, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with ALS.
Patti was born in Ladysmith on July 12, 1952, to Pat and Rita Benik.
She dedicated her personal life to her marriage with James F. Frisinger since their May 23, 1973 wedding at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce, and together they’ve enjoyed gardening showing off their green thumbs, fishing which led to many fish frys, and vacationing with friends creating lasting memories.
She dedicated her professional life to cosmetology followed by various business office and accounts payable roles with companies including Jerome Foods, Indianhead Insurance and most recently Key Care all while helping at their business, Wally’s Saw and Gun in Bruce. After retiring, Patti enjoyed volunteering at St. Mary’s Church functions and in the Resale store.
Patti is survived by her husband, Jim; mother, Rita Benik of Bruce; brother, Mike (Melanie) Benik; nieces; nephews and many extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her father, Richard B. “Pat” Benik.
The funeral service was held on Friday, April 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Commented