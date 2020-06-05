Henry A. Kroll, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at his home in Onalaska following a brief illness.
Henry was born on Feb. 17, 1942 the son of Harry & Eleanor (Kernwein) Kroll of Weyerhaeuser. He grew up in the Island Lake area and attended grade school at North Lima and graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1960.
Hank worked for about a year in Minneapolis at Waldorf Paper Company. He then joined the Navy in 1961 and served until 1965 when he was honorably discharged. He was a member of the American Legion. Hank continued to work for the Navy for about 10 years rewiring drydock ships in San Francisco, Calif.
In 1974, Henry married Mary Lu La Rue. They moved to Holmen. They later divorced. Hank moved to Onalaska and worked for Trane Company for 28 years until he retired.
Henry is survived by his brother, Michael (Sharon) of Somerset; his sisters, Patricia (Fredric) Burak of Weyerhaeuser and Jeannine (Wayne) Morajda of Chetek; nieces and nephews and his special friend Rosemary Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law; Anita and Murv Huse.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time. Deacon Thomas Kroll of Hudson will officiate.
Burial will be in the Island Lake Cemetery with military honors provided by the Bruce American Legion.
