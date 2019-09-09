Patricia Gehrke

Patricia Jane Gehrke, 75, of Winter, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Pat was born on Nov. 20, 1943, in Milwaukee, to George and Marcia (Stasiowski) Sheehan.
She grew up in the Milwaukee area, eventually attending Mount Mary College and studying fashion design. She married Michael C. Gehrke on July 24, 1963, in Milwaukee. She worked for the Milwaukee Police Department and briefly for the Milwaukee School Board.
Pat loved birds and wildlife and worked for the Milwaukee Humane Society in the wildlife department. She was an avid reader. She moved to Winter 18 years ago after she and Michael retired to live her remaining years in northern Wisconsin, a place that was near to her heart.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Michael; her sons, James (Cythia) Gehrke of Milwaukee, Kenneth (Regina) Gehrke of Brown Deer and David Gehrke of Brown Deer; three grandchildren and her cousin, Dolores Lazenby of Muskego.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James.
A memorial mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 12, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith with Fr. Inna Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Ladysmith is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.