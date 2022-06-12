Jean Harvey, longtime Bruce resident, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Dove South Healthcare of Eau Claire, surrounded by family.
She was born May 29, 1930, in Eau Claire, to Charles and Marion Manchester. Jean grew up in several small towns in northern Wisconsin as her father’s job with the Chicago and Northwest Railroad took them to different locations. She graduated from Drummond High School. She earned her teaching certificate at what is now UW-Eau Claire. Her teaching career began in Bruce, with a one year stop in Cornell before returning to Bruce permanently.
She met Bill Harvey in Bruce. They were married in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin on June 17, 1953. In Bruce, they raised their family and she resumed her teaching career when their youngest child reached school age. Jean earned her bachelor's degree from Mount Senario College in Ladysmith. She enjoyed a teaching career in Bruce, eventually retiring in 1991. In retirement, she enjoyed trips with Bill and family along with any chance to spend time with the grandchildren, and eventually great grandchildren. They were the light of her life. Bill preceded her in death in 1998.
Jean’s other activities included church functions at St. Mary’s in Bruce, the Altar Society there, and being a member of the Red Hats. She was a supporter of the Bruce Library, among other interests. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Jean enjoyed all family activities, cooking and baking, and spending time at the family hunting camp making maple syrup. Another passion of Jean’s was participating in the cooking competition at the annual Warrens Cranberry Festival. She placed first on at least a couple occasions. Her recipes will always be cherished by family.
Jean was known for numerous acts of kindness and generosity (many anonymously) directed to family, friends and even those she didn’t know. It seemed she could never do enough for others.
When her health began to decline, Jean moved to Altoona in 2020 to be closer to family.
She is survived by her children, Kristine (John) Sackett of Eau Claire, Jane Jalowitz (Joe) of Hayward, Vaune (Tim) Andress of Hancock, MI, Patrick (Tricia) of Ellsworth, Peg (Mike) McMahon of Eau Claire, and Barbara (Matt) Milkert of Chippewa Falls as well as her beloved 14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Alice (Rod) Keith of Bruce.
Preceding her in death, along with Bill, were her parents, brother Art (Mary Alice) Manchester, and grandson Isaac Andress.
Jean’s family wishes to thank the friends and family around the Bruce area who helped her as needed over the years. It is truly appreciated. The family also wishes to sincerely thank the staff at Dove Healthcare South and St. Croix Hospice for their loving care. The staff at Dove went above and beyond. The special touches of love and care from Mandy, Autumn, and Stacy are greatly appreciated.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce. Visitation will be held at the church from 9-11 a.m. before the funeral. Officiating will be Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Tom Fuhrmann. Burial will be in the Bruce Catholic Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the services.
