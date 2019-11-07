Calvin Dauffenbach, Jr.

Calvin Albert Dauffenbach, Jr., age 74, of Weyerhaeuser, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake.
Calvin was born March 10, 1945, in Black River Falls, the first child of Calvin Sr. and Margaret (Boullion) Dauffenbach. He spent his early years in and around Eau Claire. During the war years, he and his mother frequently lived with his maternal grandparents as his mother worked and continued her education and his father was on active duty in the Army.
After the war, his family moved to Moline, Ill., and then on to Omaha, Neb., where he was educated in parochial schools, notably Creighton Prep in Omaha before graduating from high school. During that time his family also lived for a few years in Kansas City, Kan., before returning to Omaha. After one year at the University of Omaha, he enlisted in the Navy. He did his training at Camp Pendleton in southern California and enjoyed spending time off with relatives in San Diego.
His tour of duty included Japan and the Philippines when harrowing times involved being stationed on a destroyer tender in Subic Bay. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, he settled in the Portland, Ore. area, pursuing a career in architecture. This endeavor evolved into becoming a woodworker with membership in the guild.
He enjoyed the Pacific Northwest with its vast forests and mountains, rivers and ocean. As often as he could, he hiked, cycled, fished and boated. He even built his own boat.
Besides endless home construction projects, one of his favorite things was visiting close relatives on their ranch in southern Oregon and participating in their family activities. In later years, he returned to Wisconsin to be close to family and help take care of his mother.
Calvin is survived by his brothers, Don (Nancy) Dauffenbach of Cameron and Tom Dauffenbach of Isle, Minn.; his sister, Janet (Dan) Turner of Fort Collins, Colo.; his faithful German Shepherd, Heidi; his nephews, Travis Dauffenbach and Zach Turner and nieces, Laura Burkhart, Anna Turner and Michelle Dauffenbach.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
We will never forget his generosity of spirit and gentle ways. He will remain in our hearts forever.
A private family graveside service with military honors will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery in Cameron. Friends may gather with the family for a celebration of life from 12:30-3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Cameron Senior Center for a time of fellowship and a meal.
Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
