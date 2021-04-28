Robert Woebbeking

Robert Lee Woebbeking passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 78 years old.
Bob was a long time resident of Atwood, Okla.
Bob was born and raised in Ladysmith. He served in the United States Army and was married to his wife, Marian, for almost 56 years. While raising their family in Reno, Nev., he ran a successful backhoe and dozer excavation business.
Bob is survived by his wife, Marian; daughters, Tina Della and Penny Woebbeking and his son, Bob Woebbeking. He was blessed with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He is greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held from 2-4 p.m., Saturday, May 15, at their home in Atwood, Okla.
