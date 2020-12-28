Thomas Oliver Worrall, of Ripon, passed away on the morning of Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1945, at St. Mary’s Hospital at Ladysmith, to his parents, Donald Ellsworth and Leona Ellen Worrall, both of whom preceded him in death. His brother, Paul David (Erma) also preceded him in death. Thomas is survived by his wife, Christena Marie Harper Worrall; his son, Donald Andrew Worrall and his sister, Kathleen Ellen Lueschen (William). He is further survived by six nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Thomas attended Bruce Elementary School and graduated in 1963 from Bruce High School in Bruce. He was active in high school drama productions and forensics. He also managed a small dairy farm. Thomas graduated from Wisconsin State University-Eau Claire in 1967 with a degree in secondary education. He was active in his fraternity, serving as First Vice-President of the Alpha Phi Omega Service Fraternity. He also received the Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities award. He taught for three years in the Muskego-Norway Schools. He then received his MS degree from UW-Milwaukee in School Administration. He served as the Riverdale School District Director of Instruction from 1971-74 and elementary principal in the Ripon Public Schools from 1974-81. He retired from education in 1981 and became a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, serving others for 30 years from 1981 to his retirement in 2011. He was a perennial recipient of the National Quality Award and was Past-President of NAIFA-Fond du Lac.
Tom was active in the Ripon Rotary Club, serving as president and committee chairperson, teaching at Immanuel United Methodist Church and leading/serving on a variety of committees at church, leading the United Methodist Men and leading/serving in the Green Lake Retired Teachers’ Association. He also participated in the Ripon Philatelic Society, the Ripon Historical Association and was a member of the Ripon Masonic Lodge #95. His hobbies included restoring his antique ’40 Buick Special, collecting Wisconsin Postal History, reading and leading various groups.
Tom is loved and remembered for his friendly, loving and caring nature and for his love of Jesus Christ. He was honest and truthful — a man of integrity and service. He lived by his Life Verse taken from Genesis 12:1-3 “Blessed to be a Blessing.” He will be missed by all.
Visitation for Tom will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971.
A funeral service for Tom will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel United Methodist Church, with Rev. Harsha K. Kotian officiating. Immanuel United Methodist Church practices safe-distancing and sanitation in accordance with current Covid-19 recommendations.
You may view a livestream of Tom’s funeral service at 11 a.m. at www.butzinmarchant.com. If you are unable to view the livestream, the complete video will be posted here after the service has concluded.
Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ripon. Memorials may be directed to Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971 or the American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
