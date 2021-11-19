John R. Parker, age 77, of Jackson, passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
John was born March 8, 1944, in Ladysmith, to Harold and Lorraine (nee Stoll) Parker.
On Oct. 18, 1969, he was united in marriage to Carol J. Barth in Cedarburg. Together they made Jackson their home for the past 47 years.
John worked at MBW, Inc. for many years before working at Reuel Vending in Jackson until his retirement.
John loved spending time up north in Ladysmith on the family homestead and is proud that it is still in the family. He also loved his John Deere tractor and sitting on the gazebo watching the deer come in.
Family was the most important thing in John’s life. He loved spending time with his family and was very proud of his family.
John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Carol; three children, John Parker of West Bend, Jody (Gary) Cardarelle of West Bend and Dan Parker of West Bend and three grandchildren, Jared, Hunter and Weston. He is further survived by his siblings, Bill Parker of South Milwaukee, Sylvia (Tom) Piontek of New Berlin and Jerry (Linda) Parker of Cedarburg; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ralph Miszczak of Milwaukee, Jerilyn (Tom) Johnson of Cedarburg, Denise (Pat) Morison of Cedarburg and Kim Albrecht of Glendale and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lorraine Parker and siblings, Phyllis Miszczak, Jean (Morris) Erickson, Joyce (Cal) Girard and Bob(Shirley) Parker.
A memorial service will be heldat 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg. The family will greet visitors at the church from 3-5:45 p.m.
Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort or condolence go to www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.
