Albert Bebak

Albert Michael Bebak, 81, of Hawkins, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Al was born to Frank and Louise (Dominiak) Bebak on April 15, 1940 in Chicago. After high school, he attended De Vry Tech and earned a certification in electronics. He then attended St. Procopious College in Lisle, Ill., and graduated with a degree in history. He taught for two years at Gordon Tech in Chicago. After marrying Barbara Vrana in 1966, he moved to Hawkins in 1967 and taught at Flambeau High School for the next 32 years.
Al also dairy farmed and enjoyed growing crops and was an avid gardener. He loved to fish, and was an avid Cubs, Brewers, Packers and Badgers fan.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara; his daughters, Mary (Matt) LaVick of Birchwood, Therese Bebak of Hawkins and Anne (Peter) Welle of Freeport, Minn.; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister, Maryann Pryzbyl of Florida and his sister-in-law, Pat Bebak of Winter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank Bebak and brother-in-law, Jerry Pryzbyl of Florida.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in Hawkins at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in South Fork.
Nash-Jackan funeral home is assisting the family with arrangements.
