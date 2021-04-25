Albert Bebak

Albert Michael Bebak, 81, of Hawkins, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary of Czestochowa Catholic Church in Hawkins at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 28, with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in South Fork.