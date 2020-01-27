Florine Filipiak

Florine Elaine Filipiak, 89, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She is now in the loving arms of Jesus. A service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 29, at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Hannibal with Pastor Beverly Thompson officiating. Visitation will be at noon on Wednesday at the church until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River.