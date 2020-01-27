Florine Filipiak

Florine Elaine Filipiak, 89, passed away on January 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving children. She is now in the loving arms of Jesus.
Florine was born on January 5, 1931, to Frederick and Josephine (Votruba) Erdman. She grew up in the Ladysmith area and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1948. Her first job was working as a secretary for an insurance company in Ladysmith. In 1951, she married Ernest C. Filipiak. They farmed for many years in the Jump River area, while raising their six children. They moved to Gilman in 1974 where they remained. She and her husband ran the Florine motel for many years. They later spent a few years in Florida, where she worked as a dispatcher for a construction company, but eventually they returned to Gilman. Florine also worked as a secretary at the DNR office in Medford and at the Commission on Aging Department at the Taylor County Courthouse in Medford.
Florine remained living in Gilman until she had a stroke in May of 2019. She eventually moved to Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire, so she could be closer to her daughter. She was also under the care of St. Croix hospice.
Florine loved to garden, make crafts, and care for the many pets she had over the years. She loved watching the birds in her bird feeder and taking care of her precious cat, Boots. Her greatest joy, however, came from the love she had for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She always had a smile on her face and had a wonderful sense of humor. Her compassion and love were her greatest gifts to all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her children, Lori Robinson of Stanley, Nora (Patrick) Wood of Eau Claire, Robert (Debbie) Filipiak of Westboro, Tom (Natalie) Filipiak of Florida, and Jerry Filipiak of Florida, as well as her 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by her family more than words can ever express. Florine was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ernie, her son, George Filipiak, two brothers (Frederick (Helen) Erdman, Jr.) and Robert (Mabel) Erdman and her grandson, Kenny Robinson.
A service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at New Hope Presbyterian Church in Hannibal with Pastor Beverly Thompson Officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Nebo Cemetery in Jump River. Visitation will be on Wednesday at 12 p.m. at the church until the time of the service. Plombon Funeral home assisted the family with arrangements.
Special thanks to St. Croix hospice for the incredible care she received. Words can never express the appreciation for the many loving hours spent caring for her and her family as well. Many thanks also to the amazing staff at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire. Thank you for making her feel like she was living at home, surrounded by loving family. Special thanks also to her pastor, Bev Thompson, for giving mom such peace about this next journey of her life, as well as the wonderful support to her family.
