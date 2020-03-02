Loren Case

Loren Ernest Case, 88, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease. Throughout his illness, he had the love and support of his family, who will forever cherish the special moments they shared with him.
Loren was born on Aug. 23, 1931, in Rusk County, to Ernest Willard Case and Marjorie Adeline (O’Hara) Case. Growing up on a farm during the Depression, he learned the value of hard work at an early age, which he carried with him the rest of his life. His father and uncle taught him to hunt and fish, and some of his fondest memories were of the times spent in the woods and at the creek. He shared this passion with his own children and grandchildren and never tired of reminiscing of the outdoor adventures enjoyed over the years.
Loren began his education in a one-room school house in Rusk County. He attended school in St. Paul when his parents took jobs in the city during the war years, then returned to Rusk County where he graduated from Weyerhaeuser High School in 1949. He enjoyed attending class reunions and did so well into his mid 80s.
In 1951, Loren and his close friend, Red, joined the U.S. Air Force. Loren got lucky; the Korean War was in full swing, but he was sent to England and stationed at Bentwaters Air Force Base, near the town of Woodbridge. It was there he met his future bride, Pamela Ann Daniels. The couple married in 1952 and returned to the states in 1953. They had six children — five daughters and one son — and twice found themselves raising three teenagers at once!
Loren used his GI Bill to attend Dunwoody Institute and received his degree in auto mechanics in 1957. He was highly skilled, earning countless certifications throughout his career. He worked on everything from industrial machinery and automobiles to diesel trucks and aircraft and still managed to keep vehicles up-and-running for his entire family.
Loren had long dreamt of flying, and in 1966 he earned his pilot’s license. This was a gift to his family in many ways, including flying the family on some very memorable vacations. Nothing better than leaving the cold and snow for a few days of palm trees and swimming pools. He also inspired two of his children to become commercial pilots, and so far two of his grandchildren have learned to fly. What a wonderful legacy to leave behind!
Throughout Loren’s treatment at the VA hospital over the past year and a half, he developed a close bond with his caregivers, who would often stop by his room just to say hello and see how he was doing. He loved to joke around with the nurses and doctors and enjoyed passing out candy as a way of saying thank you. They definitely treated him like family. He also enjoyed the time he spent with the volunteers from the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) who drove him to and from his dialysis treatments and shared many friendly conversations along the way. They said Loren was always fun to be around and referred to him as “one of their favorite sons." His family will forever be grateful to the staff and volunteers who went above and beyond to comfort Loren and his family throughout this difficult journey.
Loren was a jokester and always managed to make people laugh — sometimes with him, sometimes at him. He was the world’s greatest story teller. His stories were frequently repeated, increasingly embellished and never failed to entertain. Even in his final days when he didn’t want to take his medication, he told the nurse to “go for it” and then promptly pulled the blanket over his head. He was just a fun guy to be around and will be greatly missed.
Loren showed little to no interest in spiritual matters for almost his entire life. To the great delight of both Loren and his family, that changed as the end drew near. In the final weeks of his life he suddenly and joyfully embraced Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, stating multiple times every day, “I’ve never been happier. I wish I hadn’t waited so long.” His family enjoyed times of prayer and the reading of Scripture with him, as well as listening to many hymns, his favorite being, How Great Thou Art.
Left to cherish Loren's memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Pamela Ann Case; children Marjorie (Darrell) Amberson, Pamela (Garry) Haas, Bruce (Heidi) Case, Valerie (John) Richter, Vanessa (Russ) O’Dell and Stephanie (Matt) Kalal; twelve grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Florence and many aunts, uncles and cousins, and his beloved cat, Mischief.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Sunday, March 8 with the service following at 2 p.m. at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Roseville, Minn. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in Loren’s honor to St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church or the Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/ways-to-give/
