Mary Thacker

Mary A. Thacker passed away peacefully and with family by her side on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Mary, better known as simply "Gramma," was a mother and grandmother to many, both biological and non biological. She was born in Michigan on Aug. 25, 1937 but later moved to Wisconsin to raise her family of nine. Mary was hardworking and selfless, always willing to lend a hand when others were in need. She loved working in her garden, spending time with her grandchildren, and cooking.
If you walked in her door, it was no more than 10 seconds before she offered you something to eat or drink, and you usually left with a grocery bag full of food. Mary was also extraordinarily good at playing card games and the Nintendo, as any of her children or grandchildren would testify to.
She leaves behind a legacy of love and generosity, and she will be deeply missed.
Mary was preceded in death by her son, Geno Richard.
She is survived by her eight children, Herb (Bertie) Richard, Laurie Welter, Kathy Carlsen, Chuck Richard, Bob (Donna) Richard, Teresa Dailey, Tom Richard and Jeanne (Tom) Stricklen; her sister Jeanne Wiedeman; and over 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A special thanks is extended to the staff at Care Partners in Ladysmith, who have also become part of the family.
A celebration of life will be held at noon, Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Glen Flora pavilion. Mary requested a happy event with games and food, and that those who attend would wear brightly colored clothes; her family will be sharing some of her favorite recipes and happiest memories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.