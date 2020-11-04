Allen Hasse, Sr., 67, of Hawkins, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.
Allen was born on July 26, 1953, in Reedsburg, to Emil and Joan (Starks) Hasse.
He farmed on the family farm as a child and then worked as an auto mechanic and raised his four children on his own. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his children and grandchildren, working on cars and going to the casino. He enjoyed going down to his son’s shop to hang out and talk cars.
He has a lot of friends, nieces and nephews. Most of all, he loved his children, and they meant the world to him.
He is survived by his children, Sheena Hasse, Allen Hasse, Jr. (Tracie), Alburn Hasse (Shelley) and Shaleena Wood (Clay); his grandchildren, Summer, Aidan, Aaron, Jacob, Lily, Alainah, Amber, Ryan, Aubrie, Henry, Robert, Darla and David; his brothers and sisters, Larry, Patti, Mikey, Henry, Bobby, Susie, Tommy and David and his mother, Joan Starks.
He was preceded in death by his father, Emil; his sisters, Linda and Carol and his brother, Ricky.
A private service was held for the family.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
