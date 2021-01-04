Ralph Cullison

Ralph C. Cullison, 83, of Sheldon, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home after an illness of two months.
He was born on July, 18, 1937, in Maryland, to Henry and Zetta Cullison. They preceded him in death.
In 2010, Ralph married Patricia Thorson.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; daughter, Kandy Cullison; step-daughters, Donna (Herb) Martin (whom he raised) and Julie (Bob) Smart; step-sons, Paul (Donna) Reynolds and Michael (Heather) Reynolds; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger (Barb) Cullison and Doug (Vonnie) Cullison and sister, Dottie (Ted) Schultz.
In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by his grandson, Joseph Morfoot.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
