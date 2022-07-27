Gerald Allen

Gerald (Jerry) Allen went peacefully to his new heavenly home on Friday, July 22, 2022. Gerald and his wife, Shirley, have been members of First Lutheran Church in Hinckley, Minn., where his Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm. The Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home in Moose Lake, MN, will host a visitation the evening before the memorial service on August 5, 2022, from 5-7 pm with a prayer service at 7:00 pm.