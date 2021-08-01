Ruth Lundeen

Ruth Isabell (nee Ostenso) Lundeen, age 93, of Edina, Minn., died peacefully on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Ruth loved children and spent much of her career teaching in the Minneapolis school systems. She had a passion for Hardanger embroidery and collecting antique clocks and books with Jerry.
Her survivors are sister, MaryEllen; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loving relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Gerald; son, Richard; brothers, Donald, Richard, and Ned.
Ruth is a former resident of Episcopal Homes, St. Paul.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Episcopal Homes Employee Scholarship Fund, 490 East Lynnhurst Ave, St. Paul, MN 55104.
There will be a private family service with inurnment at Forest Hills Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home of Edina is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.