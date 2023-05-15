Shirley Schultz went home to be with The Lord on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck, ND.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19, at Sheldon Church of Christ with Rev. Jeremy Allard officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sheldon following the service. A visitation will be held on Friday morning at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.
A complete obituary will be published in next week’s paper.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.