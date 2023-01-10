Louis Juergens, Jr.

On January 6, 2023, in Ladysmith, our Lord called the soul of Louis Paul Alfred Juergens, Jr. to heaven, after fighting prostate cancer and dementia for his last few years. Louis was born on October 25, 1930 at home in rural Ladysmith to Louis August, Sr. & Wilhelmina “Minnie” Caroline (Reomke) Juergens. Louie was proud he lived most of his life ¼ mile from where he was born. On November 28, 1959, Louis married Frieda Ella Otto in Mondovi, WI. She preceded him in death on August 20, 2014.
Coming from a family of fourteen, “the more the merrier” would describe Louie and Frieda’s attitude as they raised foster children before the Lord blessed them with their own children. They always welcomed nieces, nephews, neighbors’ children, and later grandchildren, especially during haying season and picking rock.
Louis’s gift was to tell others of Jesus’ love and salvation. He would engage anyone he met in a conversation about the Lord. He encouraged several young men, who worked for him on the farm, to enter and serve in the public ministry as pastors. Louis was very active at St. John’s Lutheran Church, and a charter member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, having served on both church councils.
Farming was Louie’s life-long passion. He started working on the farm at a young age, first with horses and later with tractors. He first milked cows by hand and then by machine. He enjoyed seeing the changes with equipment and technology. He saw the best of both worlds. Louie did not go to high school, because he was needed on the farm during World War II. He put his best into everything he did, he was a hard worker. He taught “ work first, then you can play”, with good morals to do was what was right while saying “please, thank you,’dankeschoen’”. After retiring from his farm, he would hire out to help other farmers since he enjoyed doing fieldwork.
You would often hear his deep, loud laughter as he worked and played.
In the 1980’s he started raising Arabians horses and working with Belgian and Percheron draft horses. He enjoyed driving a team of horses in Mardi Gras parades, weddings, and hay/sleigh rides.
Survivors include: Sherrie (Ted) Mataczynski, Exeland, children Heather (Kris) White, Sara, Derek (Jenna) Mataczynski; Reverend Gerhardt (Sarah) Juergens, North Dakota, children Grace, Hannah, Joshua, and Karis; Cindy (John) DeRoss Jr. Oregon, children Howard (Rosa) Wood II, Helynn (Brian) Wilson, Cody Wood, Caleb (Emma Lee) Wood, Joy, Clara, John III, Ruth, Matthew; Minnie (Dale Broadwater), Ohio, children Brittany (John) Friedel, Ashley Grace; 26 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Minnie Chamberlain, California, and Marie Baughman, Washington.
Along with his wife, Louis was preceded in death by his parents, and 10 brothers: Walt, Gerhardt, Marty, Emil, Karl, Ernie, Adolf, Paul, Harold, baby Edwin and a sister Clara.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ladysmith with Rev. Chris Christianson officiating. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 11th at the church from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. and again on Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery.
Louie was deeply aware of God’s rich blessings to him throughout his 92 years of God’s grace. He had child-like faith to believe what the Bible said about his Savior Jesus Christ. He was deeply loved and will be terribly missed by many.
The Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
An attempt to broadcast the service will be made at the following YouTube address: https://youtube.com/@joydeross1245.
