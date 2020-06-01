Thomas Begalke, 57, of Holcombe, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Tom was born on Dec. 18, 1962, to Arnold and Charlotte (Nygaard) Begalke. He grew up on the family dairy farm, getting into mischief with his five brothers. After graduating from Lake Holcombe High School in 1981, he partnered with brothers Robert and Steven at Begalke Brothers Farm, where he milked cows for many years. He later worked for Weather Shield and enjoyed the camaraderie of his work family.
Tom was a talented green thumb. He loved to plant a large garden each year and often shared the bounty with neighbors and friends. His sense of humor will be missed by many.
He is survived by the love of his life, Lori Popp; her children, Emily Popp (Reid Moen) and Nathan Popp (Mikaela Snyder); Lori’s father, Kenneth Severson, who was much like a father to him; and brothers, Kenneth (Sandra) Begalke, Robert (Julie) Begalke, Donald Begalke, Ronald Begalke and Steven Begalke, all of Holcombe; and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 30, at Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell with Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. Interment followed the service in the Holcombe Cemetery.
