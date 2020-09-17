Elsie Larson

Angels rejoiced as Heaven welcomed Elsie Mattie Larson on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.
Elsie was born on July 30, 1925, the third child born to Franz (Frank) and Elsina Larsen. As a child growing up during the Great Depression, she began her education in a one room school house in Thornapple. Later, she would move to Chicago to attend beauty school and begin her career as a beautician.
Returning to Ladysmith as World War II ended, she continued her career as a beautician. But romance intervened and then, she met and married her husband, Arnold Larson. She paused her career as a beautician in order to be a homemaker and mother to, eventually, her four sons.
Elsie was an active member of the Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith, participating in the women’s church group known as "Ladies’ Circle" and also teaching Bible School classes for the children of the congregation. A devoted Christian, she touched many lives with the "Good News of the Gospel."
Among her many talents were gardening, baking and cooking; and her hobbies included her interests in antiques and fashion.
Elsie is survived by her younger sister, Onie (Bob) Stark of Kent City, Mich.; her four sons and daughters-in-law, David (Valerie) of Phoenix, Ariz., Tom (Tina) of N. Robbinsdale, Minn., Jim (LuAnn) of Ladysmith and John (Marife) of Madison and two grandchildren, Joshua and Allison.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold P. Larson; her brother, Roy Larsen; her sister, Esther Rands and her parents.
Elsie called Ladysmith her home until the day of her passing.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home of Ladysmith is assisting the family with the arrangements.
