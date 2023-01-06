Helen Taylor

Helen Ila (Huffman) Taylor, age 86, of Conrath, died on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center-Ladysmith.
She was born on Nov. 19, 1936 at home to John R. & Hazel (Senger) Huffman in the Conrath/Sheldon area.
She attended Maple Grove Grade School a mile from home. She then attended Tony High School graduating in 1956. Helen went to one term at the teachers college in Rice Lake. She then worked for Mrs. Heath in Barron as a nurse's aide in a private nursing home. Next she worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Ladysmith. She also worked at Green Acres in Ladysmith.
She married Edward Taylor on April 23, 1983, at the Church of Christ in Sheldon. They were married for 23 years before Ed passed in 2006.
Helen entered garden items at the Rusk and Chippewa County fairs, winning many blue ribbons.
She farmed with her sister, Hazel, for 22 years and helped in Hazel's greenhouse business also.
She loved working with people, animals and plants. In her last years, she enjoyed putting puzzles together and coloring.
Helen is survived by a sister, Hazel Heiden, and a niece, Erness Heiden, both of Sheldon.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Huffman.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted the family.
