Therese Bowers

Mrs. Terri Charais Bowers, 59, was surrounded by her loving family when she passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, after a valiant three year battle with pancreatic and liver cancer, Terri is now pain free.
Her love of family and friends kept her fighting, but the Lord has called her home. Terri was known as being exceptionally kind and empathetic, never met anyone she did not like, and no matter the situation she was always positive and was able to lift up those around her. Terri truly believed in the Golden Rule: that we should always treat others the way we wish to be treated, and she urged others to follow this rule to make the world a better place.
On Dec. 24, 1960, Terri was born, in Rochester. She was a treasured daughter of Theresa and Frank Vojtasek, Sr. Growing up she shared her childhood with three brothers and a sister.
At the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rochester, Terri married the love of her life, Mr. Joe Bowers. They enjoyed over 40 years of life's adventures. From their union came four beautiful children. The family tree continued to grow with the added blessings of the three grandchildren.
Terri is survived by her best friend and loving husband, Joe of 40 years; sons Nicholas (fiancé Laura Robbins) Bowers of Indianapolis, Mitch (Brita) Bowers of Rochester and Marcus (Heather) Bowers of Mendon, Mich. and daughter, Amy Bowers of Rochester. Her grandchildren include grandsons, Titus and Abel Bowers of Rochester and granddaughter, Myla Bowers of Mendon, Mich. with two more grandsons due in March. Terri also leaves behind her brothers, Nick Vojtasek of Logansport; Mike (Niki) Vojtasek of Rochester and Frank Jr. (Karen) Vojtasek of Rochester and sister, Dianne (Louis) Demos of Anderson.
Her nieces and nephews include Courtney Vojtasek of Alexandria, Va., Blake (Sarah) Vojtasek of Indianapolis, Aimee (Stuart) Prawat of Indianapolis, Ted (Felisa) Demos of McCordsville, Melinda Demos of Loveland, Ohio, Olivia (Joe) Hilbert of Wallingford, Conn. and Ethan (girlfriend, Alisha Morgan) Vojtasek of Rochester; grandnieces, Georgia Vojtasek, Indianapolis; Natalie, Lillian, Chloe Prawat, Indianapolis; grandnephews Eli Hilbert, Wallingford, Conn. and Cole Demos, Loveland, Ohio; Terri’s in-laws were her second family. They include: mother-in-law, Lois Bowers, Rochester; brother-in-law, John (JoAnn) Bowers, Rochester; sister-in-law, Ruth Ann Ravencroft, Rochester; sister-in-law, Sue Bowers, Sterling Heights, Mich. and brother-in-law, Jay(Cindy) Bowers, Denver, Ind. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Terri held a deep love and faith in the Lord. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Rochester and taught religious education classes for several years. In her younger years, Terri played first base on the First Federal Fillies softball team and graduated from Rochester High School in 1979. She had worked at Dr. Timothy Ravencroft’s dental office after high school for a few years. Then, after marrying and having four children, Terri fulfilled her life ambition of being a teacher. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Indiana University-Kokomo, and earned her master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University. Terri was a former member of the Optimist Club as well.
She was a dedicated teacher at Rochester Middle School for nearly 20 years and felt honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to teach and meet so many wonderful young people. Being a supportive mother was also a huge part of her life. She had traveled to hundreds of baseball and basketball games over the years, including AAU basketball and the younger boys playing college baseball, and last summer was able to enjoy watching her oldest grandson, Titus play T-ball.
To relax, Terri enjoyed reading and walking. She loved spending time with her family and taking family vacations at the many beaches in Florida. More recently, Terri and Joe were able to take more romantic vacations in Aruba and Hawaii. She always looked forward to taking their yearly Cub Game trips to Cincinnati and Wrigley Field.
Terri was preceded in death by her father, Frank Vojtasek Sr.; her mother, Theresa Vojtasek; her father-in-law, Jim Bowers and brother-in-law, Dr. Timothy Ravencroft DDS.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rochester with the Reverend Michael McKinney officiating. Friends may visit with her family from 3-7 p.m., at Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th Street, Rochester. On Tuesday friends may visit from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the IOOF Cemetery, Rochester. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1310 Main Street, Rochester, IN 46975 or the Fulton County Cancer Fund thru the Northern Indiana Community Foundation, 227 East 9th Street, Rochester. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to her family at www.goodfamilyfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.