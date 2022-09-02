Lisa Bohlen

Lisa A. Bohlen, age 57, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston. Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Sunday, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be held at a later date.