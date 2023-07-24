Elaine Juedes

Elaine C. Juedes, 90, of Ladysmith, died on Wednesday, July 29, 2023, at Care & Rehab-Ladysmith.
Elaine was born in Manitowoc, on Aug. 14, 1932, to Alphonse and Mary Holschbach. She moved to this area from Green Bay-Manitowoc in 1980. She married Edgar O. Juedes on Nov. 26, 1952.
She was an excellent baker and cook. She was talented with her crocheting, making beautiful creations she shared with her family. She spent many hours in the fall canning fruits and vegetables from the garden her husband planted. She also participated with the Altar Society, making beautiful cards and socializing with friends.
She was a member of St. Francis and Our Lady of Sorrows.
She had several careers in her life. Following her high school graduation, she became a telephone operator. She loved that job, and we heard about it often.
After she married our dad, she became a stay-at-home housewife. I guess with seven children it was a fulltime job. When our youngest brother, Michael, started school she decided to join the workforce and went to school to become a certified nursing assistant. It was a perfect fit for her as she was compassionate, kind and dedicated to taking care of others.
She started in a TB sanitarium till it closed and from there she worked at the county mental health institute until they closed, and following that she worked in a nursing home. She even made the news because she saved a resident’s life. As she walked past his room, she could see his shirt was on fire.
Her compassion in her work as a nursing assistant touched many lives. She was so dedicated that I can remember many times my dad taking her to work on the snowmobile when we would get bad snow storms, and it seemed that happened a lot.
Elaine lived a life filled with love. She was adored by her husband, spoiled by her children and loved dearly by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will always be remembered for having a smile and laugh for everyone she encountered and her quick wit throughout the years.
She loved and treasured her family with all she had, and it showed as she was rarely alone. She was surrounded by her children and their families her entire life.
She will be deeply missed, but will live on in our hearts forever. We were blessed with a mother who truly dedicated her life to her family. It was a wonderful life.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Guy (Eileen) Juedes of Oconomowoc, Francis (Irina) Juedes of Combined Locks and Michael (Tresa) Juedes of Cornell and daughters, Jacqueline (Ronald) Johnson of Bruce, Debra (Leonard) Kowalski of Maribel and Joyce (Steve) Lawrence of Woodbury, Minn. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by her brothers Norbert Holschbach of Belgium, WIs., and her sisters Marion Zeman of Manitowoc, Joan Krueger of Oxford, Mich., and Patricia Becker of Mishicot.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Todd Juedes and Gregory Juedes; her brothers, Andrew Holschbach and Ronald Holschbach and sisters Beatrice Drida, Carol Kleiber, Marcella Duellman and Elizabeth Korinek.
There will be a visitation at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 25, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, with an 11 a.m. service officiated by Father Papi and Deacon Douglas Sorenson, and burial in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Holcombe.
