Sandy Clark, 75, of Ladysmith, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.
Sandra Kay (Wachsmuth) Clark was born in Ashland on Jan. 2, 1947, to Eva (Byrns) and Julian Wachsmuth. Sandy graduated from Bayfield High School, Class of 1965. She married the late William (Bill) Clark on Nov. 1, 1969.
Sandy was a kindhearted, generous soul who was always looking to help and care for others. She lent a helping hand when she could and loved to visit friends and family. Sandy had a soft spot for animals and loved her cats. Her children and grandchildren were her world.
She is survived by her son, Bill Clark (Amy Houle) of Ashland; daughters, Teresa (Rick) Steckel of Ladysmith, and Sheila (Michael) Dunson of St. Petersburg, Fla.; four grandchildren whom she adored, Aleya, Keegan, Elise and Parker; her sister, Karen (Bob) Erickson of Wausau, and her brother, Henry Wachsmuth of Waseca, Minn.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary, Donna and Barbara; brothers, Patrick, Mike and Jim, and infant twin siblings, Jon and Karen Lee.
A service of remembrance will be held from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Manypenny Bistro, Bayfield. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to Rusk County Animal Shelter, 311 Miner Ave. E, Suite C150, Ladysmith, WI 54848.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
