Irene Suski

Irene B. Suski, 88, of St. Paul, Minn., and formerly of Bruce, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul, Minn.
Irene was born on Nov. 24, 1931 in Conrath to Joseph and Bernice (Klucznik) Siolkowski.
Irene grew up in Conrath until she met and married her husband, Paul and moved to St. Paul, Minn. They raised six children there before retiring to Siren, where they spent the summers and winters in Tucson, Ariz. Eventually she found her way back to Bruce close to where she was born in Conrath and her husband, Paul in Weyerhaeuser whom she was married to for 50 years.
Every summer, Irene and Paul would take all the kids on a family vacation. One year even surviving a tornado in Lovejoy, Colo. But because family was so important to them, they kept on going, making it a very memorable vacation.
Irene was very proud of her Polish heritage and enjoyed cooking pierogies and galumpkis which everyone enjoyed at Christmas and Easter. In her spare time, she enjoyed collecting chicken figurines, hitting garage sales, going to the casino, and growing vegetables in her garden. In the evenings, she loved watching the hummingbirds and orioles feeding.
Irene was our matriarch who showed grace and strength in the most difficult of times. Her kindness, warmth, and wisdom always showed through in everything she did.
Her beautiful soul is irreplaceable. She will be greatly missed but will live on in our hearts forever.
Irene is survived by her children, Judith (Tim) Clark of Frederic, Diane (Jason) Wertman of St. Paul, Minn. and Greg (Jane) Suski of Stillwater, Minn.; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; her sisters, Sophie Wierzbinski of New Brighton, Minn. and Genevieve Dutter of Conrath and her special son, Fernando (Florence) Contreras of St. Paul, Minn.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; sons, Gerald, David and James; parents, Joseph and Bernice Siolkowski and brother, Edward Siolkowski.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bruce with Father Papi Reddy Yeruva officiating.
Irene was laid to rest in Conrath Cemetery.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.
