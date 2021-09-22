Donald Shearer

Donald Bruce Shearer, age 88, an extraordinary man with extraordinary dreams, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in Ladysmith.
He was born Oct. 2, 1932, in Bedford, Iowa, to Elmer and Rose (Cannon) Shearer. In Atwater, California, on New Year’s Eve, 1954, he married his true love and partner in adventure Cleora C. Sayler, after a short courtship. Don and Cleora had two daughters whom they loved with all their hearts – Debra Ann and Connie Sue.
Don was a lifelong traveler – both physically (such as during his time in North Africa in 1955 while an Air Force KC-97 Stratofreighter refueling boom operator) and in his mind while poring over an atlas or watching House Hunters International.
He balanced a faultlessly fair, honest, and practical mind with a penchant for adventure. In the 1970s, he and Cleora left behind his corporate job with SuperValu, Inc. to pursue their shared love of animals. They began a farm (Shearer’s Windy Acres), including raising llamas before llama farming “was cool.” Don would put on a chauffeur’s hat and drive the llamas in the “Llama-zine” stretch limo, to the delight of parade goers across the state. One could always count on him for both sound advice and a deep belly laugh.
Visits to Grandpa and Grandma’s farm always began with Don magically cleaning quarters out of his grandkids’ ears and he filled those visits with rides in “Archie,” fishing at a pond, helping with farm chores, or simply sitting in the house talking and laughing. Don was a man who unambiguously knew the order of his priorities, and his role as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather clearly sat at the top.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Scott Von Haden, and 3 grandchildren: Nicole and Tim Hawkins; Kyle and Silvia von Haden; and Jackie von Haden. He is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Kaiden, Asher, Merrick, and Selah Hawkins; Madeline and Fiona von Haden; and Bennett von Haden. Don is further survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Pauline and John Livingston, and sister-in-law, Roberta Shearer.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, his wife Cleora, his brother Paul, and his daughter Debra Ann (at the age of 10).
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Taegyu Shin officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church.
Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., in Rose Hill Cemetery in Blockton, Iowa.
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
