Donald Shearer

Donald Bruce Shearer, age 88, an extraordinary man with extraordinary dreams, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at his home in Ladysmith. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Faith United Methodist Church in Ladysmith with Pastor Taegyu Shin officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Burial with military honors will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., in Rose Hill Cemetery in Blockton, Iowa.